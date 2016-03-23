US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower as oil prices retreat

BRIEF-Old Point Financial CFO Laurie Grabow to retire
* Laurie Grabow, executive vice president and chief financial officer has announced intent to retire in summer of 2017
March 23 U.S. stocks opened lower on Wednesday as oil prices fell and investors backed away from risk in a week marred by the attacks in Brussels and shortened by the Good Friday holiday.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 23.45 points, or 0.13 percent, to 17,559.12, the S&P 500 lost 2.92 points, or 0.14 percent, to 2,046.88 and the Nasdaq composite dropped 8.09 points, or 0.17 percent, to 4,813.57. (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Don Sebastian)
SYDNEY, Jan 19 AGL Energy Ltd, Australia's No. 2 energy retailer, said on Thursday it will build a A$450 million ($338 million) wind farm in the first construction project for a new renewable energy-focused fund, backed by the government.
WASHINGTON, Jan 18 U.S. President-elect Donald Trump will name former Georgia Governor Sonny Perdue as his nominee for secretary of the U.S. Department of Agriculture on Thursday, Fox News reported on Wednesday.