CORRECTED-US STOCKS-Wall St set to open lower as strong dollar weighs

(Corrects to say Thursday, not Wednesday, in paragraph 8)
* Range Resources falls after stock downgrade
* Futures down: Dow 86 pts, S&P 11.25 pts, Nasdaq 22.75 pts
By Abhiram Nandakumar
March 24 Wall Street was set to open lower on
Thursday, ahead of the long Easter weekend, as a stronger dollar
weighed on commodities.
The dollar was on track for its best streak of gains in
almost a year after comments by U.S. Federal Reserve
policymakers suggested support for more than one increase in
interest rates this year.
St Louis Fed President James Bullard, a voting member of the
Federal Open Market Committee, became the latest official to
adopt a hawkish stance after he said on Thursday that another
rate hike may not be far off.
The comments by Fed officials come after Fed Chair Janet
Yellen adopted a cautious tone on raising rates and said the
central bank remains data dependant and wary of weak global
financial and economic conditions.
Investors will now assess data to gauge the health of the
economy as they begin to price in the possibility of more rate
hikes in 2016 than anticipated.
"You've had a pretty good recovery here now, and it seems
like risk-reward certainly isn't as attractive," said Aaron
Clark, a portfolio manager at GW&K Investment Management in
Boston.
At 8:35 a.m. ET, (1235 GMT), Dow e-minis were down
86 points, or 0.49 percent, with 35,393 contracts changing
hands. S&P 500 e-minis were down 11.25 points, or 0.55
percent, with 214,288 contracts traded. Nasdaq 100 e-minis
were down 22.75 points, or 0.52 percent, on volume of
22,350 contracts.
Data on Thursday showed durable goods orders fell 2.8
percent, less than the estimated 2.9 percent decline, while
unemployment benefits rose less than expected to 265,000 last
week.
Oil prices, which had recovered from a rout that sent both
benchmarks to multi-year lows, fell below $40 a barrel as U.S.
crude inventories touched record highs.
Wall Street closed lower on Wednesday as a five-week rally,
which had pushed the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones industrial
average into positive territory for the year, lost momentum.
The market is likely to remain in a holding pattern until
earnings season begins in April, Clark said.
The S&P was down 0.35 percent for the year, while the Dow
held on to a small gain for 2016.
Range Resources shares were down 3.8 percent at $30
in premarket trading after Barclays downgraded the stock to
"underweight."
Staples was up 5.5 percent at $10.60 after a report
said a U.S. judge rebuked the Federal Trade Commission's legal
tactics in the Staples and Office Depot merger case.
(Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil
D'Silva)