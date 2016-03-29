US STOCKS-Dow, S&P slightly lower ahead of Yellen speech

* Yellen to speak in New York at 12:20 p.m. ET
* Chipotle down after rating downgrade
* Tech stocks help Nasdaq eke out small gain
* Dow down 0.23 pct, S&P down 0.10 pct, Nasdaq up 0.41 pct
(Updates to early afternoon)
By Yashaswini Swamynathan
March 29 A decline in oil prices kept the S&P
500 and the Dow slightly in the red on Tuesday, minutes ahead of
Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's speech on monetary policy.
Yellen, who is due to speak before the Economic Club of New
York at 12:20 p.m. ET (1620 GMT), will make her first remarks
since the Fed's meeting in March.
The central bank has said it will depend on economic data
before it makes a decision on rates, but several policymakers
have voiced support for more than one increase this year.
Investors will keep a close eye on Yellen's speech as they
look for fresh drivers that could push stocks higher.
"The market is essentially expecting her comments to remain
somewhat dovish, just like at her last press conference (in
March)," said Tim Dreiling, regional investment director at the
Private Client Reserve at U.S. Bank in Kansas City.
Shares of banks, which stand to gain from an increase in
interest rates, were the biggest drags on the S&P 500, led by
Wells Fargo's 1.5 percent decline. The S&P financial
sector was down 0.76 percent.
The S&P 500 is back in the red for the year after a
five-week rally lost momentum as investors fretted about the
state of the U.S. economy amid global economic turmoil.
The index has traded in a narrow range, not moving more than
1 percent in either direction in more than two weeks.
Crude oil fell more than 3 percent, raising concerns that a
two-month rally may be in danger of fizzling out.
At 12:02 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones industrial average
was down 40.03 points, or 0.23 percent, at 17,495.36, the S&P
500 was down 1.95 points, or 0.1 percent, at 2,035.10.
The Nasdaq Composite was up 19.49 points, or 0.41
percent, at 4,786.28, lifted by a rise in tech stocks.
Six of the 10 major S&P sectors were lower, led by a 0.95
percent fall in the energy sector. Chevron and
Exxon fell about half a percent.
Among other Fed officials speaking on Tuesday is New York
Fed President William Dudley.
Shares of 3M were down 1.4 percent at $163.88 and
was the biggest drag on the Dow.
Chipotle was down 3.7 percent at $458.16 after
Wedbush downgraded the stock to "underperform".
Advancing issues outnumbered decliners on the NYSE by 1,628
to 1,252. On the Nasdaq, 1,630 issues rose and 1,035 fell.
The S&P 500 index showed 17 new 52-week highs and one new
low, while the Nasdaq recorded 34 new highs and 37 new lows.
(Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan and Abhiram Nandakumar in
Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)