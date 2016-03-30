US STOCKS-Futures higher as Yellen soothes nerves over rates

* Futures up: Dow 97 pts, S&P 11.75 pts, Nasdaq 31 pts
By Yashaswini Swamynathan
March 30 U.S. stock index futures were higher on
Wednesday, a day after comments by Federal Reserve Chair Janet
Yellen allayed concerns that the central bank would take an
aggressive approach to raising interest rates this year.
* Yellen, who made her first remarks since the Fed's meeting
earlier this month, said inflation in the United States had not
yet reached sustainable levels amid risks posed by uncertainty
about China's economy and low oil prices.
* Yellen's stance contrasts with recent comments from other
policymakers who have voiced support for more than one increase
this year.
* Global markets cheered Yellen's comments, which suggested
that a rate hike was not immediately on the horizon. The dollar
fell more than a percent, while bond prices rallied.
* Wall Street rose on Tuesday, with the S&P 500
moving back in to positive territory and closing at its highest
level for the year.
* Crude oil rose more than 1 percent on the weaker dollar
and a report showed a less-than-expected build in U.S. crude
stockpiles last week.
* Data due at 8:15 a.m. ET (1215 GMT) by payrolls processor
ADP is expected to show the U.S. private sector added 194,000
jobs in March, compared with 214,000 in February. The report
serves as a precursor to the more comprehensive nonfarm payrolls
data on Friday.
* Lululemon shares were up 2.9 percent at $63
premarket after the Canadian yogawear retailer reported
higher-than-expected quarterly net profit.
* Wynn Resorts was up 2.2 percent at $96.21 after
J.P. Morgan raised its price target on the stock.
* Apple was up 1 percent at $108.80 after Cowen
raised its rating on the stock to "outperform".
Futures snapshot at 6:59 a.m. ET:
* Dow e-minis were up 97 points, or 0.55 percent,
with 22,257 contracts changing hands.
* S&P 500 e-minis were up 11.75 points, or 0.57
percent, with 171,030 contracts traded.
* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 31 points, or 0.7
percent, on volume of 24,350 contracts.
(Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan and Abhiram Nandakumar;
Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)