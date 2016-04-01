US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures lower after March payrolls data

BRIEF-Timothy Flynn joins UnitedHealth Group board
* UnitedHealth Group Inc says Flynn served as chairman of KPMG International from 2007 until his retirement in October 2011 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 1 U.S. stock index futures were lower on Friday after a non-farm payrolls report showed employers added more jobs than expected in March, a sign of economic resilience that could allow the Federal Reserve to gradually raise interest rates this year.
Nonfarm payrolls increased 215,000 last month, the Labor Department said.
Futures snapshot at 8:31 a.m. ET:
* Dow e-minis were down 58 points, or 0.33 percent, with 38,949 contracts changing hands.
* S&P 500 e-minis were down 8.25 points, or 0.4 percent, with 297,485 contracts traded.
* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 16.75 points, or 0.37 percent, on volume of 32,222 contracts.
(Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bengaluru)
* Ares Management and Kaplan Management Company form joint venture to develop prime residential site in Scottsdale, AZ.
LONDON, Jan 17 Drivers working for Britain's Southern Rail have agreed to suspend strike action next week which would have brought the network to a standstill once again, the Trades Union Congress (TUC) said on Tuesday.