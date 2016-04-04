US STOCKS-Wall St flat as investors take stock after rally

* S&P healthcare sector gains help limit losses
* Virgin America surges on buyout deal with Alaska Air
* Smith & Wesson sink after rating downgrade
* Indexes down: Dow 0.21 pct, S&P 0.25 pct, Nasdaq 0.23 pct
(Changes comment, updates prices)
By Abhiram Nandakumar
April 4 Wall Street was mostly flat in quiet
trading on Monday as investors took a break from a recent rally,
which helped indexes recover from a steep selloff at the start
of the year.
A 1.6 percent rise in Apple's shares was still not enough to
drive indexes higher as investors awaited fresh catalysts
following last week's encouraging data and Federal Reserve Chair
Janet Yellen's cautious note on raising interest rates.
While the Fed's projections point to two rate hikes this
year, traders expect only one, according to the CME Group's
FedWatch program.
Crude hovered near one-month lows as hopes that top oil
producers would reach an agreement to reduce a stubborn global
glut faded.
"We've got a Goldilocks market right now - not too hot, not
too cold," said Len Blum, managing partner of Blum Capital
Advisors in New York.
"This is not like a uni-thematic market, where it's really
being driven. It's a slow-growth market, in a historically good
month, and coming off of good economic indicators," he said.
At 13:36 a.m. ET the Dow Jones industrial average was
down 37.5 points, or 0.21 percent, at 17,755.25, the S&P 500
was down 5.23 points, or 0.25 percent, at 2,067.55 and
the Nasdaq Composite was down 11.26 points, or 0.23
percent, at 4,903.28.
Eight of the 10 major S&P sectors were lower, led by a 0.71
percent decline in the industrials sector.
Apple was the biggest positive influence on all
three major indexes.
Healthcare stocks' 1.28 percent rise helped limit
losses. The sector was boosted by Edwards Lifesciences.
Shares of the medical device maker rose 18 percent to
$106.02 after a study showed a less-invasive heart-valve implant
was superior to open surgery, prompting a slew of brokerages to
raise their ratings on the stock.
Virgin America surged 42 percent to $55.28, after the
airline agreed to be bought by Alaska Air for about
$2.60 billion. Alaska Air shares were down 4.8 percent at
$78.10.
Smith & Wesson slumped 16.6 percent to $23.16 after
Cowen cut its rating on the stock to "market perform".
Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by
2,072 to 885. On the Nasdaq, 1,412 issues fell and 1,351 rose.
The S&P 500 index showed 55 new 52-week highs and no new
lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 58 new highs and 18 new lows.
(Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil
D'Silva)