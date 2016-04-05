版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 5日 星期二 21:32 BJT

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower on uncertainty over rate hikes

April 5 U.S. stocks opened lower on Tuesday as uncertainty loomed over the Federal Reserve's path for interest rate hikes.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 54.71 points, or 0.31 percent, to 17,682.29, the S&P 500 lost 8.72 points, or 0.42 percent, to 2,057.41 and the Nasdaq composite dropped 35.01 points, or 0.72 percent, to 4,856.78.

(Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

