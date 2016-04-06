版本:
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher ahead of Fed minutes

April 6 U.S. stocks opened higher on Wednesday as oil prices rose and investors awaited the release of minutes from the Federal Reserve's March meeting on monetary policy.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 12.61 points, or 0.07 percent, at 17,615.93, the S&P 500 was up 1.52 points, or 0.07 percent, at 2,046.69 and the Nasdaq composite was up 7.44 points, or 0.15 percent, at 4,851.37. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

