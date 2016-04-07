版本:
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower on global growth fears

April 7 U.S. stocks opened lower on Thursday as investors worried about weak global growth and the uncertainty surrounding the Federal Reserve's plans to hike interest rates this year.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 67.12 points, or 0.38 percent, at 17,648.93, the S&P 500 was down 7.7 points, or 0.37 percent, at 2,058.96 and the Nasdaq composite was down 27.66 points, or 0.56 percent, at 4,893.06. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

