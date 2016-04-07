US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower on global growth fears

BRIEF-Nielsen & AT&T agree on multi-year deal to use set-top-box viewing data for ratings measurement
April 7 U.S. stocks opened lower on Thursday as investors worried about weak global growth and the uncertainty surrounding the Federal Reserve's plans to hike interest rates this year.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 67.12 points, or 0.38 percent, at 17,648.93, the S&P 500 was down 7.7 points, or 0.37 percent, at 2,058.96 and the Nasdaq composite was down 27.66 points, or 0.56 percent, at 4,893.06. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
* Ceragon Networks -Receives over $60 million in orders for its IP-20 platform from Tier 1 mobile operator in India to support rapid 4G network expansion
Jan 18 U.S. stock index futures were little changed on Wednesday ahead of another set of big bank earnings and Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's speech.