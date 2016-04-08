版本:
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher as oil surges

April 8 U.S. stocks opened higher, helped by a surge in crude oil and Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's comments pointing to resilience in the U.S. economy.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 64 points, or 0.36 percent, at 17,605.96, the S&P 500 was up 9.38 points, or 0.46 percent, at 2,051.29 and the Nasdaq composite was up 35.23 points, or 0.73 percent, at 4,883.60. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

