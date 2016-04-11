版本:
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St higher as earnings season begins

April 11 U.S. stock indexes were higher on Monday as investors awaited the start of the corporate earnings season, with Alcoa set to post first-quarter results after the market closes.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 51.46 points, or 0.29 percent, to 17,628.42, the S&P 500 gained 6.27 points, or 0.31 percent, to 2,053.87 and the Nasdaq composite added 24.21 points, or 0.5 percent, to 4,874.89. (Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

