US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher as oil rises

BRIEF-Teladoc announces proposed sale of shares of common stock
* Teladoc inc says proposed offering of shares of its common stock, which includes 5.4 million shares offered by Teladoc
April 12 U.S. stocks opened higher on Tuesday, boosted by a surge in oil, even as Alcoa's quarterly results marked a dull start to the earnings season.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 27.4 points, or 0.16 percent, at 17,583.81, the S&P 500 was up 3.2 points, or 0.16 percent, at 2,045.19 and the Nasdaq composite was up 6.15 points, or 0.13 percent, at 4,839.55. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
* Teladoc inc says proposed offering of shares of its common stock, which includes 5.4 million shares offered by Teladoc
* Aeglea Bio Therapeutics - First presentation to include initial data from Phase 1, open-label study of AEB1102 in two adult patients with Arginase I deficiency
TORONTO, Jan 17 Canada's main stock index fell on Tuesday as financial and railway stocks weighed, while shares of energy companies and gold miners rose on higher commodity prices.