US STOCKS-Futures rise on strong Chinese trade data

* Futures rise: Dow 99 pts, S&P 12.25 pts, Nasdaq 33.75 pts
By Yashaswini Swamynathan
April 13 U.S. stock index futures were higher on
Wednesday after strong Chinese trade data raised hopes that the
world's second largest economy was beginning to recover.
* JPMorgan Chase & Co kicked off big bank earnings
on Wednesday with higher-than-expected quarterly profit and
revenue. The stock was up 2.3 percent at $60.65 in premarket
trading.
* The results helped other bank stocks, with Bank of America
rising 2.6 percent and Citigroup gaining 2
percent.
* Financials stocks have taken a beating in recent weeks
over the uncertainty surrounding the U.S. Federal Reserve's plan
to raise interest rates and a looming wave of defaults from
energy companies.
* Data on Tuesday showed Chinese exports rose 11.5 percent
in March, their first increase in nine months, while imports
fell less than expected.
* Global markets logged strong gains as investor sentiment
rose on the surprise upbeat data.
* Crude fell about 1 percent on Wednesday, reversing course
from a strong rally on Tuesday, on fears that a potential freeze
in production may do little to curb a global glut.
* U.S. retail sales is expected to have grown 0.3 percent in
March, after staying flat the previous month. The report is due
at 08:30 a.m. ET (1230 GMT).
Futures snapshot at 7:01 a.m. ET:
* Dow e-minis were up 99 points, or 0.56 percent,
with 26,313 contracts changing hands.
* S&P 500 e-minis were up 12.25 points, or 0.6
percent, with 185,383 contracts traded.
* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 33.75 points, or 0.75
percent, on volume of 23,465 contracts.
(Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan and Abhiram Nandakumar in
Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)