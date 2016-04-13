US STOCKS-Wall St set to open higher on China data, bank earnings

* JPMorgan up after higher-than-expected
* China exports rise more than expected in March
* U.S. retail sales fall unexpectedly in March
* Futures rise: Dow 91 pts, S&P 11 pts, Nasdaq 32.75 pts
(Adds details, comment, updates prices)
By Yashaswini Swamynathan
April 13 Wall Street was set to open higher on
Wednesday, helped by strong Chinese trade data and JPMorgan
Chase & Co's higher-than-expected quarterly profit.
Shares of JPMorgan, which kicked off Wall Street
bank earnings, were up 2.3 percent at $60.65 in premarket
trading. Other bank stocks also rose, with Bank of America
rising 2.6 percent and Citigroup gaining 2
percent.
The results added to upbeat Chinese data, which showed March
exports handily beat expectations, rising for the first time in
nine months and raising hopes that the world's second largest
economy was on the road to recovery.
Global markets logged strong gains following the data.
However, a report on Wednesday showed U.S. retail sales
unexpectedly fell 0.3 percent in March, missing the estimated
0.1 percent rise, more evidence that economic growth stumbled in
the first quarter.
"I think all of these factors could cause a very volatile
session today, notwithstanding a strong opening," said Peter
Cardillo, chief market economist at First Standard Financial in
New York.
At 8:32 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were up 91 points, or
0.52 percent, with 31,181 contracts changing hands. S&P 500
e-minis were up 11 points, or 0.54 percent, with 233,673
contracts traded. Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 32.75
points, or 0.73 percent, on volume of 28,245 contracts.
Crude fell more than 1 percent on Wednesday, reversing
course from a strong rally on Tuesday, on fears that a potential
freeze in production may do little to curb a global glut.
U.S. stocks closed higher on Tuesday, helped by the surge in
oil.
Valeant Pharmaceuticals fell 2.8 percent to $31.10
after the Canadian drugmaker said it received a notice of
default from its bondholders.
(Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan and Abhiram Nandakumar in
Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)