US STOCKS-Banks, China data drive Wall Street gains

* JPMorgan up after higher-than-expected profit
* China exports rise more than expected in March
* U.S. retail sales fall unexpectedly in March
* Indexes up: Dow 0.75 pct, S&P 0.67 pct, Nasdaq 0.83 pct
By Abhiram Nandakumar
April 13 Wall Street was higher on Wednesday as
bank earnings kicked off on an upbeat note, with JPMorgan
topping profit estimates, and China's strong trade data raised
hopes that the world's second largest economy was on the road to
recovery.
Shares of JPMorgan, which kicked off Wall Street
bank earnings, were up 3.1 percent at $61.13. Other bank stocks
were also trading up, with Bank of America rising 2.8
percent and Citigroup gaining 3 percent.
The results added to upbeat Chinese data, which showed March
exports handily beat expectations, rising for the first time in
nine months.
Global markets logged strong gains following the data.
However, a report on Wednesday showed U.S. retail sales
unexpectedly fell 0.3 percent in March, missing the estimated
0.1 percent rise, more evidence that economic growth stumbled in
the first quarter.
"I think all of these factors could cause a very volatile
session today, with an upward bias," said Peter Cardillo, chief
market economist at First Standard Financial in New York.
At 9:37 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones industrial average was
up 132.91 points, or 0.75 percent, at 17,854.16, the S&P 500
was up 13.9 points, or 0.67 percent, at 2,075.62 and the
Nasdaq Composite was up 40.40 points, or 0.83 percent,
at 4,912.50.
The S&P financials sector led the rise in seven of
the 10 major S&P sectors, rising 1.65 percent.
JPMorgan gave the biggest boost to the S&P 500, while
Goldman Sachs' 2.7 percent increase propped up the Dow.
Crude fell about 1 percent on Wednesday, reversing course
from a strong rally on Tuesday, on fears that a potential freeze
in production may do little to curb a global glut.
Harley-Davidson rose 4.9 percent to $47.07 after UBS
said it expected the company's March retail sales to beat
analysts' estimates.
Advancing issues outnumbered decliners on the NYSE by 2,084
to 602. On the Nasdaq, 1,775 issues rose and 479 fell.
The S&P 500 index showed 14 new 52-week highs and one new
low, while the Nasdaq recorded 14 new highs and three lows.
(Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan and Abhiram Nandakumar in
Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)