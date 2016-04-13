US STOCKS-Banks drive Wall St gains after JPMorgan results

* JPMorgan up after higher-than-expected profit
* China march exports above estimates
* U.S. retail sales fall unexpectedly in March
* Indexes up: Dow 0.70 pct, S&P 0.66 pct, Nasdaq 1.14 pct
(Adds details, changes comment, updates prices)
By Abhiram Nandakumar
April 13 Wall Street gained on Wednesday as
JPMorgan's results kicked off bank earnings on an upbeat note
and strong Chinese trade data raised hopes that the country's
economy was on the mend.
Shares of JPMorgan were up 3.5 percent at $61.33
after the bank reported higher-than-expected quarterly earnings
and revenue.
The results boosted the S&P financial sector, which
was the biggest gainer among the 10 major S&P sectors. Bank of
America rose 3.5 percent and Citigroup 4.5
percent.
Adding to the positive sentiment, data showed China's March
exports handily beat expectations, rising for the first time in
nine months. Global markets rallied following the data.
However, U.S. retail sales and producer prices unexpectedly
fell in March, more evidence that economic growth stumbled in
the first quarter.
Crude, which has influenced stocks for most of the year,
pared losses on Wednesday after data showed a larger than
expected draw in U.S. gasoline inventories. Oil has gained more
than 6 percent in the last two days.
"The recovery in oil has given the market a little bit of a
positive tone this week and today we have a case of both
JPMorgan and China's trade data beating down expectations," said
John Brady, managing director at R.J. O'Brien & Associates in
Chicago.
At 11:23 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones industrial average
was up 123.44 points, or 0.7 percent, at 17,844.69, the S&P 500
was up 13.52 points, or 0.66 percent, at 2,075.24 and the
Nasdaq Composite was up 55.64 points, or 1.14 percent,
at 4,927.74.
JPMorgan gave the biggest boost to the S&P 500, while
Goldman Sachs' 2.9 percent increase propped up the Dow.
Harley-Davidson rose 3.4 percent to $46.45 after UBS
said it expected the company's March retail sales to beat
analysts' estimates.
Advancing issues outnumbered decliners on the NYSE by 2,119
to 805. On the Nasdaq, 2,059 issues rose and 622 fell.
The S&P 500 index showed 18 new 52-week highs and one new
low, while the Nasdaq recorded 30 new highs and 7 lows.
(Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan and Abhiram Nandakumar in
Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)