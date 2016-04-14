版本:
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St flat as investors parse earnings

April 14 U.S. stocks were little changed higher on Thursday as investors assessed quarterly earnings from big banks.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 18.63 points, or 0.1 percent, at 17,926.91, the S&P 500 was up 0.94 points, or 0.05 percent, at 2,083.36 and the Nasdaq composite was down 0.42 points, or 0.01 percent, at 4,947.00. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

