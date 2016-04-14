US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St flat as investors parse earnings

BRIEF-Amazon walked away from Souq.com takeover talks - Bloomberg
* Amazon and India's Flipkart walked away from talks to acquire Dubai-based Souq.com after disagreeing over price - Bloomberg, citing sources
April 14 U.S. stocks were little changed higher on Thursday as investors assessed quarterly earnings from big banks.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 18.63 points, or 0.1 percent, at 17,926.91, the S&P 500 was up 0.94 points, or 0.05 percent, at 2,083.36 and the Nasdaq composite was down 0.42 points, or 0.01 percent, at 4,947.00. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
* Mastercard and Vocalink have proposed remedies to CMA which could address its competition concerns by reducing cost to link of switching from Vocalink to alternative suppliers of infrastructure services
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Wednesday: