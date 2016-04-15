US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St flat as oil in focus

April 15 U.S. stocks were little changed on Friday on worries that a potential deal by major oil producers to freeze output at a meeting in Doha would be insufficient to tackle a global oversupply.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 1.5 points, or 0.01 percent, at 17,927.93, the S&P 500 was down 0.58 points, or 0.03 percent, at 2,082.2 and the Nasdaq composite was down 6.99 points, or 0.14 percent, at 4,938.90. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)