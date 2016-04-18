US STOCKS-Wall St set to open lower as oil producers' talks fail

* Crude down more than 4 percent
* Morgan Stanley up after beating profit estimates
* Futures down: Dow 48 pts, S&P 6.5 pts, Nasdaq 12.5 pts
By Abhiram Nandakumar
April 18 U.S. stocks were set to open lower on
Monday as crude prices slipped after a much anticipated meeting
of oil producers failed to result in a deal to freeze
production.
Crude was down more than 4 percent after the failed talks in
Doha renewed fears of an escalating battle for market share
among the major producing countries and add to the stubborn
global surplus.
Shares of Chevron were down 1.8 percent in premarket
trading, while Exxon shed 1.6 percent.
A rebound in oil and signs that the U.S. economy was
recovering had helped stocks rally from a steep selloff at the
start of the year. The S&P 500 is now up about 1 percent in
2016, after falling as much as 10.5 percent earlier in the year.
"This is definitely negative news for the energy sector, but
it seems the index can still hang on there," said Zhiwei Ren,
managing director and portfolio manager at Penn Mutual Asset
Management.
Ren said the losses in oil were moderate despite the
collapse of the talks because bullish positions had been reduced
heading into the weekend.
Adding to the dour start to the week was data that showed
China's economy grew at a slower pace than expected in the first
quarter - another sign that the world's second largest economy
was still struggling.
While macroeconomic and geopolitical factors continue to
weigh on markets, focus now turns to U.S. earnings reports as
investors look for the impact of the global turmoil on financial
markets and the slump in commodity prices on balance sheets.
Morgan Stanley jumped 2.5 percent to $26.40 after the
Wall Street bank's quarterly profit halved, but came above
estimates.
"It seems that the market still rewards companies that beat
the lowered expectations," Ren said.
At 8:34 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were down 48 points, or
0.27 percent, with 29,221 contracts changing hands. S&P 500
e-minis were down 6.5 points, or 0.31 percent, with
268,524 contracts traded. Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down
12.5 points, or 0.28 percent, on 31,040 contracts.
Hasbro rose 4.4 percent to $86 after the toymaker
reported better-than-expected quarterly profit and revenue.
Expectations for the first quarter are bleak, with earnings
at S&P 500 companies seen falling 7.8 percent on average and
revenue expected to fall 1.6 percent, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
IBM and Netflix are slated to post results
after the market closes.
U.S. stocks closed slightly lower on Friday after a report
that Apple would continue its reduced production of iPhones.
(Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Don
Sebastian)