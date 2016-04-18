US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St lower at the open as oil slides

BRIEF-Apivio Systems responds to Nuri Telecom's announcement of unsolicited offer
* Apivio Systems Inc. responds to Nuri Telecom's announcement of an unsolicited offer
April 18 U.S. stock indexes opened lower on Monday, tracking a fall in crude after a meeting of major oil producers over the weekend failed to result in a deal to help reduce a global glut.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 20.51 points, or 0.11 percent, to 17,876.95, the S&P 500 lost 4.19 points, or 0.2 percent, to 2,076.54 and the Nasdaq composite dropped 19.37 points, or 0.39 percent, to 4,918.85. (Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)
* Apivio Systems Inc. responds to Nuri Telecom's announcement of an unsolicited offer
* Integra announces appointment of Andree St-Germain as chief financial officer, Joel Gauthier as VP CSR
* Host Hotels & Resorts Inc recommends that holders of operating partnership units of host Hotels & Resorts L.P. Reject "mini tender" offer by certain affiliates of Mackenzie Capital Management LP