US STOCKS-Wall St lower as energy shares drag

* Crude down about 3 pct after producers' talks fail
* Hasbro jumps after better-than-expected results
* Indexes down: Dow 0.21 pct, S&P 0.28 pct, Nasdaq 0.37 pct
(Updates to open)
By Abhiram Nandakumar
April 18 U.S. stocks were lower on Monday as
crude prices slipped after a much anticipated meeting of oil
producers failed to result in a deal to freeze production.
Crude was down about 3 percent after the failed talks in
Doha renewed fears of an escalating battle for market share
among the major producing countries and add to the stubborn
global surplus.
"This is definitely negative news for the energy sector, but
it seems the index can still hang on there," said Zhiwei Ren,
managing director and portfolio manager at Penn Mutual Asset
Management.
Ren said the losses in oil were moderate despite the
collapse of the talks because bullish positions had been reduced
heading into the weekend.
A rebound in oil and signs that the U.S. economy was
recovering had helped stocks rally from a steep selloff at the
start of the year. The S&P 500 is now up about 1 percent in
2016, after falling as much as 10.5 percent earlier in the year.
While macroeconomic and geopolitical factors continue to
weigh on markets, focus now turns to U.S. earnings reports as
investors look for the impact of the global turmoil on financial
markets and the slump in commodities on balance sheets.
Morgan Stanley barely rose to $25.85 after the Wall
Street bank's quarterly profit halved, but came above estimates.
Hasbro jumped 5.3 percent to $86.81 after the
toymaker reported better-than-expected quarterly profit and
revenue.
At 9:37 a.m. ET the Dow Jones industrial average was
down 38.25 points, or 0.21 percent, at 17,859.21, the S&P 500
was down 5.86 points, or 0.28 percent, at 2,074.87 and
the Nasdaq Composite was down 18.25 points, or 0.37
percent, at 4,919.96.
Eight of the 10 major S&P sectors were lower, led by a 1.21
percent fall in energy. Shares of Chevron were
down 1 percent, while Exxon shed half a percent.
Expectations for the first quarter are bleak, with earnings
at S&P 500 companies seen falling 7.8 percent on average and
revenue expected to fall 1.6 percent, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
IBM and Netflix are slated to post results
after the market closes. Netflix was down 2 percent.
Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by
1,910 to 752. On the Nasdaq, 1,514 issues fell and 726 rose.
The S&P 500 index showed one new 52-week high and one new
low, while the Nasdaq recorded 17 new highs and 9 lows.
(Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Don
Sebastian)