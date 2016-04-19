US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St slightly higher as oil steadies

UPDATE 3-Toshiba mulls chips business stake sale to Western Digital - source
* Toshiba says considering memory biz spin-off, nothing decided
April 19 U.S. stock indexes were slightly higher at the open on Tuesday, after a strike by oil workers in Kuwait sparked a rise in crude.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 31.77 points, or 0.18 percent, to 18,035.93, the S&P 500 gained 4.64 points, or 0.22 percent, to 2,098.98 and the Nasdaq composite added 0.66 points, or 0.01 percent, to 4,960.68. (Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)
* Toshiba says considering memory biz spin-off, nothing decided
* Nevada Governor says Tesla will expand its investment in Nevada by producing Electric Motors and Gearboxes for the Model 3 at the Gigafactory
HONG KONG, Jan 18 China's supermarket chain operator Yonghui Superstores Co Ltd said it would team up with Bain Capital Private Equity to buy U.S. retail services group Daymon Worldwide Inc for $413 million.