US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St flat as earnings offset fall in oil

April 20 U.S. stock indexes were little changed at the open on Wednesday as encouraging earnings reports countered oil prices sliding on renewed concerns about global oversupply.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 11.2 points, or 0.06 percent, to 18,042.4, the S&P 500 gained 0.54 points, or 0.03 percent, to 2,101.34 and the Nasdaq composite added 1.13 points, or 0.02 percent, to 4,941.46. (Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bengaluru)