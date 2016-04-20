US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St flat as earnings offset fall in oil

BRIEF-Egalet closes second tranche of $80 million secured debt financing
* Egalet closes second tranche of $80 million secured debt financing
April 20 U.S. stock indexes were little changed at the open on Wednesday as encouraging earnings reports countered oil prices sliding on renewed concerns about global oversupply.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 11.2 points, or 0.06 percent, to 18,042.4, the S&P 500 gained 0.54 points, or 0.03 percent, to 2,101.34 and the Nasdaq composite added 1.13 points, or 0.02 percent, to 4,941.46. (Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bengaluru)
* Egalet closes second tranche of $80 million secured debt financing
* CP reports record low operating ratio for fourth quarter and full year amid challenging conditions
* In coming months, salesforce plans to double its workforce in Bellevue to nearly 500 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: