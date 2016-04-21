US STOCKS-Futures hold steady as earnings reports roll in

* Futures: Dow up 9 pts, S&P up 0.75 pts, Nasdaq flat
By Abhiram Nandakumar
April 21 U.S. stock index futures were little
changed on Thursday as oil prices steadied and investors braced
for a barrage of earnings reports that could provide fresh
catalysts to drive the market.
* Crude notched small gains after the International Energy
Agency said 2016 would see the biggest fall in non-OPEC
production in more than two decades.
* Global stocks edged up ahead of a meeting of the European
Central Bank (ECB), which is widely expected to remain
ultra-accommodative with its monetary policy.
* While the ECB and other central banks worldwide have been
exploring further easing monetary policies to boost sluggish
growth, the Federal Reserve has embarked on a plan to raise
interest rates as the U.S. economy shows signs of resilience.
* Data at 8:30 a.m. ET (1230 GMT) is expected to show
jobless claims rose to 263,000 last week from 253,000 the week
before, as the strength in the labor market cools slightly.
* Investors are sharply focused on earnings reports for a
reading on the health of corporate balance sheets amid the
turmoil in the global economy and financial markets.
* S&P 500 companies are seen reporting a 7.5 percent fall in
quarterly profit on average, and a 1.3 percent decline in
revenue, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
* Revenue growth remains a key influence. American Express
shares were up 3.8 percent premarket after revenue rose
for the first time in five quarters, while Mattel sank
7.1 percent after sales fell.
* D.R. Horton and Southwest Airlines were up
about 3 percent each after both joined other companies that
reported profits ahead of estimates.
* Qualcomm shares were down 2.4 percent at $52.09
after the chipmaker forecast profit below estimates.
* Better-than-expected earnings and a rebound in oil helped
Wall Street to a higher close on Wednesday as the S&P 500 inched
closer towards its record high of 2,134.72.
* Several key companies are slated to report after the
market closes on Thursday, including Alphabet,
Starbucks, Microsoft and Visa.
Futures snapshot at 6:59 a.m. ET:
* Dow e-minis were up 9 points, or 0.05 percent,
with 18,764 contracts changing hands.
* S&P 500 e-minis were up 0.75 points, or 0.04
percent, with 169,888 contracts traded.
* Nasdaq 100 e-minis remained unchanged, on 22,055
contracts.
(Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Don
Sebastian)