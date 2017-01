April 22 U.S. stock indexes were little changed at the open on Friday after mixed quarterly reports from bellwether companies kept investors on the sidelines.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 12.91 points, or 0.07 percent, to 17,969.61, the S&P 500 lost 4.77 points, or 0.23 percent, to 2,086.71 and the Nasdaq composite dropped 45.99 points, or 0.93 percent, to 4,899.89. (Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bengaluru)