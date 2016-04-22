US STOCKS-Earnings drag Wall St lower even as oil steadies

* S&P tech sector worst performer on S&P 500
* Microsoft drag on all three indexes
* Indexes down: Dow 0.27 pct, S&P 0.43 pct, Nasdaq 1.39 pct
(Updates to early afternoon)
By Abhiram Nandakumar
April 22 Disappointing earnings reports from
Microsoft and other major companies pushed Wall Street lower on
Friday, overshadowing a surge in oil prices which lifted energy
shares.
Microsoft was the biggest drag on all three major indexes.
Crude rose about 1.5 percent on signs of strong U.S.
gasoline consumption, declining production around the world and
oilfield outages.
With oil hovering near five-month highs and recent economic
data indicating a sluggish pace of economic growth globally,
earnings have become a major swing factor for stocks.
The S&P 500 has staged a recovery from a steep selloff
earlier this year and is inching towards its all-time high,
helped also by a cautious Federal Reserve and companies beating
tempered estimates. The index is up half a percent for the week.
"Investors are looking for clarity on two major catalysts -
earnings season and the Fed," said Adam Sarhan, chief executive
of Sarhan Capital in New York.
The Fed, which has said it will depend on data to decide on
the number and magnitude of interest rate hikes this year, is
scheduled to meet on April 26-27.
"It's normal for the market to pause before a major level of
resistance like 2,134, move sideways for a few days, even a few
weeks and then blast off again," Sarhan said.
At 12:49 p.m. ET (1649 GMT), the Dow Jones industrial
average was down 48.9 points, or 0.27 percent, at
17,933.62, the S&P 500 was down 9.09 points, or 0.43
percent, at 2,082.39 and the Nasdaq Composite was down
68.94 points, or 1.39 percent, at 4,876.95.
Five of the 10 major S&P sectors were lower. The technology
sector was down 2.47 percent while energy was
up 1 percent.
Alphabet and Microsoft were down 6 and 7
percent, respectively, after both missed profit and revenue
estimates.
S&P 500 companies are seen posting a 7.1 percent fall in
first-quarter profit, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S, and
shares of companies failing to beat the already lowered
expectations are getting hammered.
General Electric was off 1.8 percent at $30.43 after
it reported lower organic revenue.
Starbucks slipped 5.7 percent after missing sales
expectations, while Visa was down 3.2 percent after it cut
full-year revenue forecast.
Advancing issues outnumbered decliners on the NYSE by 1,927
to 977. On the Nasdaq, 1,610 issues rose and 1,075 fell.
The S&P 500 index showed 9 new 52-week highs and two new
lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 34 new highs and 17 new lows.
(Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Don
Sebastian)