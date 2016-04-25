US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens slightly lower ahead of Fed meet

BRIEF-Plumas Bancorp reports Q4 earnings per share $0.41
* Plumas Bancorp says net interest income increased by $798 thousand to $6.4 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 25 U.S. stocks opened slightly lower on Monday as quarterly earnings failed to enthuse and investors stayed away from risky assets a day before the start of the Federal Reserve meeting.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 41.74 points, or 0.23 percent, at 17,962.01, the S&P 500 was down 4.85 points, or 0.23 percent, at 2,086.73 and the Nasdaq composite was down 14.79 points, or 0.3 percent, at 4,891.44. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru)
* Plumas Bancorp says net interest income increased by $798 thousand to $6.4 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, Jan 18 Brazil's housing starts rose in November at the fastest pace in five months, an industry group said on Wednesday, partly reflecting an improving economic backdrop and quicker issuance of permits following long delays earlier in the year.
NEW YORK, Jan 18 (IFR) - Chile announced initial price thoughts of 3.85% area on a peso-denominated 144A/Reg S bond due 2021 ahead of expected pricing on Wednesday.