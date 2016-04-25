US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens slightly lower ahead of Fed meet

April 25 U.S. stocks opened slightly lower on Monday as quarterly earnings failed to enthuse and investors stayed away from risky assets a day before the start of the Federal Reserve meeting.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 41.74 points, or 0.23 percent, at 17,962.01, the S&P 500 was down 4.85 points, or 0.23 percent, at 2,086.73 and the Nasdaq composite was down 14.79 points, or 0.3 percent, at 4,891.44. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru)