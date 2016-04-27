US STOCKS-Futures dragged down by tech earnings; Fed eyed

* Futures down: Dow 33 pts, S&P 5 pts, Nasdaq 48.5 pts
By Tanya Agrawal
April 27 U.S. stock index futures were lower on
Wednesday after Apple's first revenue decline in 13
years stirred investor concerns ahead of a policy decision by
the Federal Reserve.
* Tech-heavy Nasdaq futures fell more than 1 percent,
dragged down by disappointing results by tech giants.
* Apple shares were down 7.5 percent at $96.52 in premarket
trading, while Twitter slumped 14.1 percent to $15.25
after its revenue missed expectations.
* Facebook and PayPal are scheduled to
report results after the close of market.
* Investors are awaiting a Federal Reserve decision on rates
at 2 p.m. ET (1800 GMT). No change in rates is expected but the
Fed may signal its intention to tighten policy this year.
* Economists polled by Reuters expect two increases this
year but futures prices show traders do not expect rates to rise
until late 2016, according to CME Group's FedWatch.
* Oil hit its highest level this year on Wednesday, driven
by a falling dollar and evidence of declining U.S. supply,
putting the price on course for its strongest monthly
performance since last April.
* Disappointing earnings have slowed down a recent rally but
the S&P continues to hold near the record high it set almost a
year ago. The index has rallied 15 percent since February.
* First-quarter earnings from S&P 500 components are
expected to have fallen 7.1 percent from a year earlier,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Of the 166 companies that
have reported, 59 percent reported revenue above analyst
expectations, just short of the average 60 percent since 2002.
* DreamWorks Animation soared 21.8 percent to $33.02
after the Wall Street Journal reported Comcast is in
talks to buy the Hollywood studio owner. Comcast was up 1.4
percent at $61.89.
* Ebay was up 1.1 percent at $24.75 after raising
its full-year revenue forecast.
Chipotle was down 5.8 percent at $421.01 after a
bigger-than-expected drop in quartely comparable sales prompted
a spate of price target cuts.
Futures snapshot at 7:10 a.m. EDT:
* S&P 500 e-minis were down 5 points, or 0.24
percent, with 126,577 contracts traded.
* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 48.5 points, or 1.09
percent, on volume of 23,269 contracts.
* Dow e-minis were down 33 points, or 0.18 percent,
with 19,840 contracts changing hands.
(Reporting by Tanya Agrawal)