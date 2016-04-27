US STOCKS-Wall St set to open lower as Apple weighs; Fed awaited

* Apple falls 8 pct after revenue falls first time in 13
years
* Twitter slumps 14.8 pct after revenue misses expectations
* Fed to release statement at 2 p.m. ET
* Futures down: Dow 38 pts, S&P 5 pts, Nasdaq 47.25 pts
By Tanya Agrawal
April 27 Wall Street was set to open lower on
Wednesday after Apple's first revenue decline in 13
years stirred investor concerns regarding the health of
corporate earnings ahead of a policy decision by the Federal
Reserve.
Tech-heavy Nasdaq futures fell more than 1 percent,
dragged down by disappointing results.
Dow component Apple's shares were down 8 percent at $95.97
in premarket trading, while Twitter slumped 14.8
percent to $15.12 after its revenue missed expectations.
"That kind of miss is going to make people question if the
corporate earnings as a whole is as strong as they think they
are. I think it's going to rattle confidence," said Brad
McMillan, chief investment officer for Commonwealth Financial in
Waltham, Massachusetts.
S&P 500 e-minis were down 5 points, or 0.24 percent,
with 149,285 contracts traded at 8:31 a.m. ET. Nasdaq 100
e-minis were down 47.25 points, or 1.06 percent, on
volume of 27,352 contracts. Dow e-minis were down 38
points, or 0.21 percent, with 23,357 contracts changing hands.
Investors are awaiting a Fed decision on rates at 2 p.m. ET
(1800 GMT). No change in rates is expected but the Fed may
signal its intention to tighten policy this year.
Economists polled by Reuters expect two increases this year
but futures prices show traders do not expect rates to rise
until late 2016, according to CME Group's FedWatch.
"I don't think the Fed is going to raise rates today but
they are starting to lean towards the possibility of a hike and
are going to buy themselves some insurance by saying that June
is more possible than a lot of people ... think," McMillan said.
The Fed next meets on June 14-15. While the labor market
continues to gain strength, inflation remains below the central
bank's 2 percent target and mixed economic data could cloud the
path to future rate hikes.
Oil hit its highest level this year on Wednesday, driven by
a falling dollar and evidence of declining U.S. supply, putting
the price on course for its strongest monthly performance since
last April.
Disappointing earnings have slowed down a recent rally but
the S&P continues to hold near the record high it set almost a
year ago. The index has rallied 15 percent since February.
First-quarter earnings from S&P 500 components are expected
to have fallen 7.1 percent from a year earlier, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Of the 166 companies that have
reported, 59 percent reported revenue above analyst
expectations, just short of the average 60 percent since 2002.
Apple suppliers Skyworks, Cirrus Logic and
Broadcom were down between 3 percent and 5.4 percent.
Facebook and PayPal are scheduled to report
results after the close of market.
DreamWorks Animation soared 19 percent to $32.27
after the Wall Street Journal reported Comcast is in
talks to buy the Hollywood studio owner. Comcast was up 1.7
percent at $62.10.
Ebay was up 1.3 percent at $24.80 after raising its
full-year revenue forecast, while Boeing fell 0.9 percent
to $132 after a drop in quarterly profit.
Chipotle was down 4.7 percent at $425.01 after a
bigger-than-expected drop in quarterly comparable sales prompted
a spate of price target cuts.
(Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Don Sebastian)