公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 28日 星期四 21:31 BJT

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower as BOJ keeps rates steady

April 28 U.S. stocks opened lower on Thursday after the Bank of Japan held off from expanding its monetary stimulus.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 31.16 points, or 0.17 percent, at 18,010.39, the S&P 500 was down 3.31 points, or 0.16 percent, at 2,091.84 and the Nasdaq composite was down 5.49 points, or 0.11 percent, at 4,857.65. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)

