US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower as BOJ keeps rates steady

BRIEF-Citigroup credit card delinquency and charge-off rate for December
* Citigroup Inc C.N - credit card charge-offs 2.53 percent in December versus 2.92 percent in November - sec filing
April 28 U.S. stocks opened lower on Thursday after the Bank of Japan held off from expanding its monetary stimulus.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 31.16 points, or 0.17 percent, at 18,010.39, the S&P 500 was down 3.31 points, or 0.16 percent, at 2,091.84 and the Nasdaq composite was down 5.49 points, or 0.11 percent, at 4,857.65. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)
* Harwood capital llp reports 5.9 percent passive stake in inspired entertainment inc as of dec 23, 2016 - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2iDPN9K Further company coverage:
Jan 17 Goldman Sachs Group Inc head of global compliance Alan Cohen is stepping down.