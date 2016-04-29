版本:
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower as investors assess earnings

April 29 U.S. stocks opened lower as investors assessed earnings and data showed that inflation barely rose in March as consumer spending remains tepid.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 43.01 points, or 0.24 percent, to 17,787.75, the S&P 500 lost 3.79 points, or 0.18 percent, to 2,072.02 and the Nasdaq composite dropped 0.31 points, or 0.01 percent, to 4,804.99. (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal)

