May 4 U.S. stocks opened lower for the second straight day on Wednesday after weak private jobs data added to concerns about a slowdown in the global economy.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 59.62 points, or 0.34 percent, to 17,691.29, the S&P 500 lost 9.01 points, or 0.44 percent, to 2,054.36 and the Nasdaq composite dropped 28.05 points, or 0.59 percent, to 4,735.18. (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Anil D'Silva)