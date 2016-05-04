US STOCKS-Wall St opens lower as private jobs data weighs

* ADP report shows 156,000 jobs added in April vs. est.
196,000
* Priceline falls after forecast misses expectations
* Zillow jumps after raising full-year revenue forecast
* Indexes down: Dow 0.49 pct, S&P 0.48 pct, Nasdaq 0.49 pct
(Updates to open)
By Tanya Agrawal
May 4 U.S. stocks opened lower for the second
straight day on Wednesday after weak private jobs data added to
worries about global growth.
The ADP private sector employment report showed that 156,000
jobs were added in April. The number fell way below the 196,000
jobs estimated by economists who were surveyed by Reuters.
The report is a precursor to the more comprehensive
government nonfarm payrolls data, which is expected on Friday.
The U.S. Federal Reserve, which held monetary policy steady
last week, is keeping a keen eye on data, while leaving the door
open for a rate hike in June.
A strengthening labor market is expected to influence its
decision on future rate hikes.
World stocks added to losses after lackluster manufacturing
data from across the world, including China, triggered this
week's selling spree.
The S&P 500 has jumped 14 percent since mid-February, helped
by recovering oil prices and an accommodative Fed. However, the
index has faltered in the past two weeks due to lackluster
earnings reports and mixed economic data.
"I think we are in a range-bound market," said Scott Brown,
chief economist at Raymond James in St. Petersburg, Florida.
"Global-growth fears are going to come back now and then
particularly when there are concerns that China is headed for a
harder-than-expected fall."
At 9:35 a.m. ET (1335 GMT) the Dow Jones industrial average
was down 86.43 points, or 0.49 percent, at 17,664.48, the
S&P 500 was down 9.87 points, or 0.48 percent, at 2,053.5
and the Nasdaq Composite was down 23.41 points, or 0.49
percent, at 4,739.81.
Eight of the 10 major S&P sectors were lower, with the
financial index's 0.93 percent loss leading the
decliners.
Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari
is scheduled to host a town-hall meeting in Rochester,
Minnesota, that may touch upon the monetary policy. Kashkari is
a non-voting member of the Fed's policy-setting committee this
year.
Shares of Priceline fell 7.5 percent to $1255.23
after the online travel services company's forecast fell short
of expectations.
Time Warner Inc was up 2.9 percent at $75.70 after
the owner of CNN and Cartoon Network reported a
higher-than-expected rise in quarterly revenue.
Zillow jumped 14 percent to $29.30, a day after the
online real estate listings provider raised its full-year
revenue outlook.
Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by
1,860 to 761. On the Nasdaq, 1,538 issues fell and 584 advanced.
The S&P 500 index showed one new 52-week high and three new
lows, while the Nasdaq recorded six new highs and 14 new lows.
(Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Anil D'Silva)