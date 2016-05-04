US STOCKS-Wall St lower as tepid data adds to growth worries

* ADP report shows 156,000 jobs added in April vs. est.
By Tanya Agrawal
May 4 Wall Street was lower on Wednesday after
tepid U.S. economic data and lackluster corporate results added
to concerns about the health of the global economy.
The ADP private sector employment report showed hiring in
April fell to its lowest levels in three years. The report acts
as a precursor to the more comprehensive government nonfarm
payrolls data, which is expected on Friday.
According to a Reuters survey of economists, nonfarm
payrolls likely rose by 202,000 jobs in April after rising
215,000 in March. The unemployment rate is forecast holding
steady at 5 percent.
In contrast, another set of data showed the vast U.S.
services sector expanded in April as new orders and employment
accelerated, helping assuage some of the fears.
The U.S. Federal Reserve, which held monetary policy steady
last week, is keeping a keen eye on data, while leaving the door
open for a rate hike in June.
A strengthening labor market is expected to influence its
decision on future rate hikes, although traders are pricing in
only one hike later this year.
World stocks added to losses after lackluster manufacturing
data from across the world, including China, triggered this
week's selling spree.
"This week the biggest drag on the market has been the
cross-currency effects. We've seen some data which is a bit
soft. There have been some underwhelming household earnings
miss," said Art Hogan, chief market strategist at Wunderlich
Securities in New York.
"I don't think the soft data is really going to concern the
Fed as long as we see the jobs number in and around 200,000."
At 11:09 a.m. ET (1509 GMT) the Dow Jones industrial average
was down 62.22 points, or 0.35 percent, at 17,688.69, the
S&P 500 was down 10.02 points, or 0.49 percent, at
2,053.35 and the Nasdaq Composite was down 24.78 points,
or 0.52 percent, at 4,738.44.
Seven of the 10 major S&P sectors were lower, with the
materials index's 1.11 percent loss leading the
decliners.
Shares of Priceline fell 10.2 percent to $1216.07
after the online travel services company's forecast fell short
of expectations.
Time Warner Inc was up 3.6 percent at $76.32 after
the owner of CNN and Cartoon Network reported a
higher-than-expected rise in quarterly revenue.
Zillow jumped 13.5 percent to $29.15, a day after the
online real estate listings provider raised its full-year
revenue outlook.
Intercontinental Exchange jumped 7 percent to
$257.99 after the U.S. exchange operator said it did not intend
to make a rival offer for London Stock Exchange Group.
Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by
1,765 to 1,058. On the Nasdaq, 1,683 issues fell and 878
advanced.
The S&P 500 index showed 10 new 52-week high and five new
lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 19 new highs and 39 new lows.
