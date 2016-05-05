US STOCKS-Futures higher as oil prices gain

* Futures up: Dow 55 pts, S&P 7 pts, Nasdaq 15 pts
By Tanya Agrawal
May 5 U.S. stock index futures were higher on
Thursday, after three straight days of losses, as oil prices
rose for the first time this week and ahead of the monthly jobs
data on Friday.
* Oil prices jumped over 2 percent as a huge wildfire near
Canada's oil sands region and escalating tensions in Libya
stoked concerns among investors of a near-term supply shortage.
* U.S. stocks finished lower on Wednesday, weighed down by
tepid data on private sector jobs and a retreat in biotech
shares.
* Investors are awaiting the monthly jobs data, which is
expected to show that nonfarm payrolls likely rose by 202,000 in
April after rising 215,000 in March. The unemployment rate is
forecast to hold at 5 percent.
* A strengthening labor market is expected to influence the
pace of future rate hikes, although traders are pricing in only
one hike later this year.
* An accommodative Federal Reserve and a recovery in oil
prices have helped U.S. stocks rally from sharp losses at the
start of the year. However, the rally lost momentum in the past
two weeks due to underwhelming quarterly earnings and mixed
economic data.
* Data on Thursday is expected to show that the number of
Americans filing for unemployment benefits probably rose by
3,000 to a seasonally adjusted 260,000 for the week ended April
30. The report is expected at 8:30 a.m. ET (1230 GMT).
* A number of Federal Reserve heads, including James Bullard
of the St. Louis Fed and John Williams of the San Francisco Fed,
will present their views on the monetary policy at a central
banking conference held at Stanford University later in the day.
* Shares of Tesla Motors were up 4.2 percent at
$231.96 in premarket trading after the company's first-quarter
results broadly beat Wall Street targets.
* Fitbit fell 12.3 percent to $15 after the wearable
fitness device maker's profit forecast for the current quarter
fell far short of analysts' estimates.
* Alibaba was up 4.5 percent at $79.25 as China's
biggest e-commerce company said fourth-quarter revenue rose 39
percent.
Futures snapshot at 7:09 a.m. ET:
* S&P 500 e-minis were up 7 points, or 0.34 percent,
with 153,810 contracts traded.
* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 15 points, or 0.35
percent, on volume of 21,951 contracts.
* Dow e-minis were up 55 points, or 0.31 percent,
with 21,997 contracts changing hands.
(Reporting by Tanya Agrawal)