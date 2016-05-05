版本:
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher as oil jumps

May 5 U.S. stocks opened higher on Thursday as oil prices rose for the first time this week.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 26.57 points, or 0.15 percent, to 17,677.83, the S&P 500 gained 4.4 points, or 0.21 percent, to 2,055.52 and the Nasdaq composite added 16.50 points, or 0.35 percent, to 4,742.14.

(Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

