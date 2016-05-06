版本:
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures extend losses after April jobs report

May 6 U.S. stock index futures extended losses on Friday after April payrolls data showed the U.S. economy added the fewest number of jobs in seven months.

Nonfarm payrolls increased by 160,000 last month, far below the 202,000 that economists polled by Reuters had forecast on average.

Futures snapshot at 8:32 a.m. ET:

* S&P 500 e-minis were down 9.75 points, or 0.48 percent, with 219,891 contracts traded.

* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 17.75 points, or 0.41 percent, on volume of 26,412 contracts.

* Dow e-minis were down 73 points, or 0.42 percent, with 27,153 contracts changing hands. (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

