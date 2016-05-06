US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower after weak April jobs report

BRIEF-Columbus Gold announces $5 mln bought deal short-form prospectus offering
May 6 Wall Street opened lower on Friday after April payrolls data showed the U.S. economy added the fewest jobs in seven months, raising concerns about the strength of the labor market.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 61.49 points, or 0.35 percent, to 17,599.22, the S&P 500 7.38 points, or 0.36 percent, to 2,043.25 and the Nasdaq Composite 23.14 points, or 0.49 percent, to 4,693.96. (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
* Northern Trust Corporation reports fourth quarter net income of $266.5 million, earnings per common share of $1.11
* TD Bank Group comments on expected impact of TD Ameritrade Holding Corp.'s first quarter earnings