US STOCKS-Wall St set to open higher, interest rates in focus

* Traders pricing in only one rate hike this year
* Krispy Kreme jumps after agreeing to be taken private
* Lending Club slumps after CEO resigns
* Futures up: Dow 26 pts, S&P 2.5 pts, Nasdaq 9.25 pts
By Yashaswini Swamynathan
May 9 Wall Street was set to open slightly
higher on Monday after Friday's lackluster U.S. jobs report
suggested the Federal Reserve will raise rates just once this
year.
The market was also underpinned by crude prices, which held
on to last week's gains after wildfires in Canada hit supplies.
U.S. stocks broke a three-day losing streak and closed
higher on Friday after investors focused on the positive aspects
of the April jobs report.
Still, a bigger-than-expected drop in China's imports and
exports in April pointed to weak demand and raised concerns
about the ability of the world's second-largest economy to
sustain its recent recovery.
In the two weeks to Friday, mixed economic data and
uncertainty about the path of future interest rate hikes had put
a dampener on a stock market rally that had seen the S&P gain
about 15 percent from its February lows.
"I'm looking for a steady to choppy market with an upward
bias," said Peter Cardillo Chief Market Economist at First
Standard Financial in New York.
Investors are being comforted by a recovery in oil prices
and as the overall trend in the labor market remains strong, he
said.
A Reuters survey following the jobs report showed that Wall
Street's top banks have all but written off the chance of a June
rate increase. Most now see the rate hike coming in September.
"While the fundamentals for U.S. growth continue to be good,
uncertainty and risks remain," Charles Evans, president of the
Bank of Chicago told a conference in London on Monday.
"In my opinion, the continuation of 'wait and see' monetary
policy response is appropriate to ensure that economic growth
continues," he said.
S&P 500 e-minis were up 2.5 points, or 0.12 percent,
at 8:25 a.m. ET (1225 GMT) with 194,844 contracts traded. Nasdaq
100 e-minis were up 9.25 points, or 0.21 percent, on
volume of 27,314 contracts while Dow e-minis were up 26
points, or 0.15 percent, with 26,996 contracts exchanged.
Bank of Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari will speak
at 1:00 p.m. ET in Minnesota.
Shares of Lending Club, operator of the world's
biggest online lending platform, fell 23.9 percent to $5.40 in
premarket trading after Renaud Laplanche resigned as CEO and
chairman following a board review.
Krispy Kreme jumped 23.5 percent to $20.83 after
agreeing to be taken private for $1.35 billion.
Baidu shares were down 5.3 percent at $164.64
trading after regulators in China asked the company to rein in
paid-for ads following the death of a student who had sought
treatment for cancer through the company's search engine.
(Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Ted Kerr)