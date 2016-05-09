CORRECTED-US STOCKS-Health stocks help Wall St limit losses as energy drags

(Corrects to Monday from Friday in first paragraph)
* Oil prices reverse gains; Materials hit by weak China data
* Lending Club slumps as CEO resigns after internal probe
* Krispy Kreme jumps after agreeing to be taken private
* Dow down 0.35 pct, S&P down 0.06 pct, Nasdaq up 0.2 pct
By Yashaswini Swamynathan
May 9 Wall Street was little changed in late
morning trading on Monday as a bounce in healthcare shares
struggled to offset declines in energy and materials stocks.
Oil prices reversed course to drop more than 2 percent after
traders took in their stride the impact of wildfires on Canada's
oil output and after another inventory build at the U.S. hub for
crude futures.
A bigger-than-expected drop in China's imports and exports
in April pointed to weak demand in the world's second-biggest
economy and weighed on materials stocks.
Caterpillar's 3.2 percent drop weighed the most on
the Dow, while Chevron's 2.3 percent fall dragged on the
S&P.
Five of the 10 major S&P sectors were lower, led by the
energy, down 2 percent, and materials, down 1
percent, indexes. The health index's 1.02 percent rise
lead the advancers, buoyed by Allergan's 7 percent gain.
"It seems like the shadow of higher rates and weakening
economy doesn't help stocks and that's what we are seeing," said
Mohannad Aama, managing director of Beam Capital in New York.
"I think we are seeing a continuation of what's been going
on since last week, which is the effect of the Federal Reserve's
meeting, what we've seen with the job's report on Friday and
what's going on with the earnings season. Combining them it is a
not-so-clear picture."
U.S. stocks broke a three-day losing streak to close higher
on Friday after investors focused on the positive aspects of a
generally disappointing April jobs report.
A Reuters survey following the jobs report showed that Wall
Street's top banks have all but written off the chance of a June
rate increase. Most now see the rate hike coming in September.
At 11:28 a.m. ET (1528 GMT) the Dow Jones industrial average
was down 61.25 points, or 0.35 percent, at 17,679.38 and
the S&P 500 was down 1.23 points, or 0.06 percent, at
2,055.91.
The Nasdaq Composite was up 9.49 points, or 0.2
percent, at 4,745.65, helped by a 0.7 percent rise in Apple
and a 2 percent gain in the Nasdaq biotech index
.
Shares of Lending Club tumbled 26 percent to $5.25
after the CEO of the world's biggest online lending platform
resigned following an internal probe.
Krispy Kreme jumped 24.3 percent to $20.95 after
agreeing to be taken private for $1.35 billion.
JD.com slid 9.7 percent to $22.74 after the
e-commerce company reported lower-than-expected quarterly
revenue.
Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by
1,746 to 1,114. On the Nasdaq, 1,345 issues rose and 1,339 fell.
The S&P 500 index showed 29 new 52-week highs and three new
lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 33 new highs and 34 new lows.
