US STOCKS-Futures dip a day after S&P rally; Disney weighs

* Futures down: Dow 45 pts, S&P 4 pts, Nasdaq 8 pts
By Tanya Agrawal
May 11 U.S. stock index futures edged lower on
Wednesday, a day after S&P 500 enjoyed its best day in two
months and as Dow component Walt Disney reported a rare earnings
miss.
* Disney shares were down 4.9 percent at $101.31 in
premarket trading after the company's result missed expectations
as advertising and subscriptions declined at ESPN.
* On Tuesday, the S&P 500 and Dow Jones notched their
biggest daily percentage gain since March 11 and the Nasdaq its
biggest since April 13, helped by a jump in oil and a rally in
Amazon.
* Tuesday's gains appeared to breathe new life into a
two-month rally that had petered out in mid-April and left the
S&P 500 with an increase of just about 2 percent for 2016.
* Still, traders are struggling to find new catalysts to
propel the market back towards record highs due to underwhelming
first-quarter earnings and mixed economic data that provides
little clarity on the path of Federal Reserve's rate-hike path.
* First-quarter earnings for S&P 500 companies have mostly
beat analysts' expectations, but are still estimated to have
fallen 5.4 percent from a year ago, according to Thomson Reuters
data.
* Fossil slumped 32.5 percent to $27.05, set to
open at a six-and-a-half year low after the watch retailer cut
its 2016 forecast.
* Office Depot fell 36.3 percent to $3.89 after
terminating its planned merger with Staples. Staples
was down 13.6 percent at $8.95.
* Electronic Arts was up 6.9 percent at $69.01 after
the video-game publisher reported strong quarterly results.
Futures snapshot at 7:17 a.m. ET (1117 GMT):
* S&P 500 e-minis were down 4 points, or 0.19
percent, with 146,579 contracts traded.
* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 8 points, or 0.18
percent, on volume of 18,770 contracts.
* Dow e-minis were down 45 points, or 0.25 percent,
with 24,404 contracts changing hands.
(Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Savio D'Souza)