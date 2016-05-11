US STOCKS-Wall St set to open flat after Tuesday's rally; Disney weighs

* Disney falls after results miss expectations
* Office Depot, Staples slump after calling off merger
* Futures down: Dow 30 pts, S&P 2 pts, Nasdaq 1.75 pts
By Tanya Agrawal
May 11 Wall Street was set to open little
changed on Wednesday, a day after S&P 500 enjoyed its best day
in two months and as Dow component Walt Disney reported a rare
earnings miss.
Disney shares were down 5.5 percent at $100.71 in
premarket trading after the company's result missed expectations
as advertising and subscriptions declined at ESPN.
On Tuesday, the S&P 500 and Dow Jones notched their biggest
daily percentage gain since March 11 and the Nasdaq its biggest
since April 13, helped by a jump in oil and a rally in Amazon
.
"We are looking at a slightly lower opening today as we see
a little bit of profit taking from yesterday's rally while
Disney's earnings miss is certainly a factor," said Peter
Cardillo, chief market economist at First Standard Financial in
New York.
Dow e-minis were down 30 points, or 0.17 percent,
with 26,997 contracts changing hands at 8:30 a.m. ET (1230 GMT).
Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 2 points, or 0.05
percent, on volume of 22,186 contracts.
S&P 500 e-minis were down 1.75 points, or 0.08
percent, with 173,668 contracts traded.
Tuesday's gains appeared to breathe new life into a
two-month rally that had petered out in mid-April and left the
S&P 500 with an increase of just about 2 percent for 2016.
Still, traders are struggling to find new catalysts to
propel the market back towards record highs due to underwhelming
first-quarter earnings and mixed economic data that provided
little clarity on the path of Federal Reserve's rate-hike path.
First-quarter earnings for S&P 500 companies have mostly
beaten analysts' expectations, but are still estimated to have
fallen 5.4 percent from a year ago, according to Thomson Reuters
data.
"I think we're going to continue to mull around till we get
signs of solid economic activity," said Cardillo.
Oil prices were higher as worries about supply disruptions
resurfaced after Shell announced the closure of a key Nigerian
pipeline.
Fossil slumped 31.6 percent to $27.37 and were set
to open at a six-and-a-half year low after the watch retailer
cut its 2016 forecast.
Office Depot fell 34.3 percent to $3.99 after
terminating its planned merger with Staples. Staples
was down 15.2 percent at $8.79.
Macy's fell 6.7 percent to $34.50 after the department
store operator's sales fell for the fifth straight quarter.
Electronic Arts was up 8.9 percent at $70.26 after
the video-game publisher reported strong quarterly results.
(Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Savio D'Souza)