US STOCKS-Futures higher a day after consumer stocks-led rout

* Futures up: Dow 69 pts, S&P 11 pts, Nasdaq 24 pts
By Tanya Agrawal
May 12 U.S. stock index futures were higher on
Thursday, a day after a rout led by consumer stocks led to the
Dow post its biggest one-day drop in three months.
* Helping support the early rebound, oil prices were steady
after the International Energy Agency said it expects a
significant reduction in supplies later this year.
* Wall Street dropped on Wednesday as feeble quarterly
reports from Walt Disney, Macy's and Fossil
undermined confidence across the consumer sector.
* The first retailer report on Thursday did little to
assuage concerns. Shares of Kohl's fell 6.9 percent to
$36 premarket after the department store operator reported its
first drop in net sales in six quarters.
* Ralph Lauren is scheduled to report results before
markets open, while Nordstrom and Dillard's are
expected to report after the close.
* First-quarter earnings for S&P 500 companies have mostly
beaten analysts' expectations, but are estimated to have fallen
5.4 percent from a year ago, according to Thomson Reuters data.
* Jack in the Box rose 10.9 percent at $72.26 after
the hamburger restaurant chain operator's quarterly results beat
expectations.
* Monsanto was up 4.9 percent at $94.75 after media
reports said Germany's BASF is mulling a bid for the
company.
* Investors will also be keeping an eye on a trio of Federal
Reserve speakers for clues regarding the future path of rate
increases by the central bank.
* Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester, a voting member of
the central bank's policy setting committee, will give a speech
in Germany at 11 a.m. ET (1500 GMT).
* Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren, who has said
investors' expectations on the timing of rate hikes are out of
sync with policymakers' views, will speak in New Hampshire at
11:45 a.m. ET.
* Kansas City Fed President Esther George will present her
views on the economy at 2:15 p.m. ET. George dissented at the
Fed's March meeting because she wanted an interest rate hike.
* The Fed next meets on June 14-15 and while various
policymakers have hinted at two rate hikes this year, traders
are pricing in only one due to mixed economic data and
underwhelming corporate earnings.
Futures snapshot at 7:18 a.m. ET:
* S&P 500 e-minis were up 10.75 points, or 0.52
percent, with 184,173 contracts traded.
* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 23.5 points, or 0.54
percent, on volume of 24,634 contracts.
* Dow e-minis were up 69 points, or 0.39 percent,
with 26,594 contracts changing hands.
(Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Savio D'Souza)