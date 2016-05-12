US STOCKS-Wall St looks to recover some losses a day after rout

* Kohl's falls after posting drop in net sales
* Monsanto jumps on reports of Bayer mulling bid for company
* Futures up: Dow 78 pts, S&P 12 pts, Nasdaq 22 pts
(Adds details, comment, updates prices)
By Tanya Agrawal
May 12 Wall Street was set to open higher on
Thursday, a day after a rout led by consumer stocks led to the
Dow post its biggest one-day drop in three months.
Helping support the early rebound, oil prices were steady
after the International Energy Agency said it expects a
significant reduction in supplies later this year.
Wall Street dropped on Wednesday as feeble quarterly reports
from Walt Disney, Macy's and Fossil
undermined confidence across the consumer sector.
The first retailer report on Thursday did little to assuage
concerns. Shares of Kohl's fell 6.9 percent to $36
premarket after the department store operator reported an
unexpected drop in quarterly comparable sales.
The weak reports from retailers come a day ahead of retail
sales data for April and in a week where no major economic data
was released.
"We're in this thin period in terms of economic data and the
market is basically looking for direction depending on the
strength of the economy," said Scott Brown, chief economist at
Raymond James in St. Petersburg, Florida.
"We are going to be in this risk-on, risk-off mode till we
get some direction."
Dow e-minis were up 78 points, or 0.44 percent, with
31,389 contracts changing hands at 8:35 a.m. ET (1235 GMT).
S&P 500 e-minis were up 12 points, or 0.58 percent,
with 228,452 contracts traded.
Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 21.75 points, or 0.5
percent, on volume of 29,120 contracts.
Investors remain cautious about corporate earnings.
First-quarter earnings for S&P 500 companies have mostly beaten
analysts' expectations, but are estimated to have fallen 5.4
percent from a year ago, according to Thomson Reuters data.
The S&P 500 had rallied about 15 percent from its February
lows, but that rally had petered out in mid-April, around the
time that the quarterly earnings season kicked off.
Investors will also be keeping an eye on a trio of Federal
Reserve speakers scheduled to speak later in the day for clues
regarding the future path of rate increases by the central bank.
The Fed next meets on June 14-15 and while various
policymakers have hinted at two rate hikes this year, traders
are pricing in only one due to mixed economic data and
underwhelming corporate earnings.
Jack in the Box rose 10.9 percent at $72.26 after
the hamburger restaurant chain's results beat expectations.
Monsanto was up 13.2 percent at $102.48 after
Bloomberg reported Germany's Bayer is exploring a bid
for U.S. seed company.
Retailers Nordstrom and Dillard's are
expected to report after the close.
(Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Savio D'Souza)