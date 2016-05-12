US STOCKS-Wall St slumps as Apple sinks to two-year low

* Apple hits two-year low, weighs on indexes
* Kohl's falls after posting drop in net sales
* Monsanto jumps on reports of possible bid for company
* Indexes down: Dow 0.31 pct, S&P 0.44 pct, Nasdaq 1 pct
By Tanya Agrawal
May 12 U.S. stocks were lower in early afternoon
trading on Thursday, with the Nasdaq dropping more than 1
percent, after Apple fell to a two-year low and healthcare stock
also tumbled.
Apple was the biggest drag on the three major
indexes, falling as much as 3.3 percent to $89.47, its lowest
since June 2014, as worries festered about slowing demand for
iPhones.
Adding to the day's pressure, data showed that the number of
Americans filing for unemployment benefits unexpectedly rose
last week to the highest in more than a year, raising further
concerns about the health of the labor market.
"This week there is a lack of big macro news, so the market
is hunting around for something to latch on to," said John
Canally, investment strategist and economist for LPL Financial
in Boston.
"The weak jobless claims also dispelled some early euphoria.
For the next few weeks I expect the market to be at the mercy of
micro news and drift along."
A rally in the S&P 500 from its February lows petered out in
the last two weeks due to underwhelming corporate reports and as
economic data clouded the path of interest rate hikes this year.
On Thursday, two Fed officials said the central bank should
raise rates if data points to an improving economy. Cleveland
Fed President Loretta Mester said the Fed should recognize that
there is uncertainty in its economic forecasting, but that
should not "paralyze" monetary policy decisions.
Separately, Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren said the
market is too pessimistic about the likelihood of hikes. Both
are voting members on the Fed's rate-setting committee.
At 12:43 p.m. ET (1643 GMT) the Dow Jones industrial average
was down 55.71 points, or 0.31 percent, at 17,655.41. The
S&P 500 was down 9.03 points, or 0.44 percent, at
2,055.43. The Nasdaq Composite was down 47.70 points, or
1 percent, at 4,712.99.
Five of the 10 major S&P 500 sectors were lower, with the
health index's 0.92 percent loss leading the decliners.
Gilead and Biogen both fell more than 2
percent.
Monsanto rose 8.9 percent to $98.44 after the seed
company was said to be a possible acquisition target, according
to media reports.
Kohl's tumbled 12 percent to $34 after posting an
unexpected drop in quarterly comparable sales.
GE fell 1 percent to $30, making it the second
biggest drag on S&P. JPMorgan said GE's 2018 EPS goal of $2
would remain elusive, with its oil & gas segment the key
headwind.
Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by
1,774 to 1,124. On the Nasdaq, 1,963 issues fell and 726
advanced.
The S&P 500 index showed 19 new 52-week highs and 15 new
lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 17 new highs and 83 new lows.
(Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Savio D'Souza)