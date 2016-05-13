US STOCKS-S&P, Dow flat on mixed retail picture; Apple boosts Nasdaq

* April retail sales rise 1.3 pct vs. est. 0.8 pct rise
* Nordstrom lower after fall in sales
* Apple bounces back after 2-year low on Thursday
* Dow down 0.24 pct, S&P down 0.18 pct, Nasdaq up 0.15 pct
By Tanya Agrawal and Yashaswini Swamynathan
May 13 The S&P and Dow were struggling for
direction on Friday as investors digested strong April retail
sales data that seemed to contradict the gloomy earnings reports
by department stores.
The Nasdaq eked out a small gain, helped by a bounce in
Apple's shares a day after they hit a two-year low.
The U.S. Commerce Department said retail sales jumped 1.3
percent last month, the largest gain since March 2015 and a
bigger rise than the 0.8 percent economists were expecting. Core
retail sales, which excludes automobiles, gasoline, building
materials and food services, also rose more than
expected.
But, consumer stocks fell after two more department store
operators, Nordstrom and J.C. Penney reported
lower-than-expected sales.
Nordstrom, like Macy's, also cut its full-year
forecast, stoking fears of weakening consumer spending, which
accounts for more than two-thirds of U.S. economic activity.
"The retail sales that we are seeing today is backward. I
would put less weight on backward-looking data and I would put
more weight on management's discussion of guidance in the
future, and that doesn't look good," said Mohannad Aama,
Managing Director, Beam Capital Management LLC in New York.
"Investors are starting to build a mosaic of information
suggesting that the consumer is not doing as well as you would
expect."
At 11:04 a.m. ET (1504 GMT) the Dow Jones industrial average
was down 42.97 points, or 0.24 percent, at 17,677.53.
The S&P 500 was down 3.68 points, or 0.18 percent, at
2,060.43.
The Nasdaq Composite was up 7.29 points, or 0.15
percent, at 4,744.63.
Eight of the 10 major S&P sectors were lower, with the
telecommunications index's 0.69 fall leading the
decliners.
But, the biggest drag was the consumer staples index's
0.4 percent drop, led by a 2.3 percent drop in
Wal-Mart.
Nordstrom slumped 10.5 percent to $40.47 after its
weak report, while J.C. Penney was little changed as it
maintained its full-year sales forecast.
Nvidia was up 12.5 percent at $39.74 after it
forecast better-than-expected revenue for the current quarter.
Shake Shack rose 4.4 percent to $35.77 after the
burger chain raised its same-restaurant sales forecast for the
year.
Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by
1,524 to 1,286. On the Nasdaq, 1,311 issues rose and 1,222 fell.
The S&P 500 index showed 13 new 52-week highs and 8 new
lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 19 new highs and 45 new lows.
