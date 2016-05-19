US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower as rate hike looms

BRIEF-U.S. Army enlists IBM for $62 million cloud deal
* IBM says that U.S. Army has signed a five-year, multi-million dollar contract with IBM
May 19 U.S. stocks were lower at the open on Thursday as oil prices fell and investors remained jittery over prospects of the Federal Reserve raising interest rates as early as next month.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 65.67 points, or 0.37 percent, to 17,460.95, the S&P 500 lost 8.28 points, or 0.4 percent, to 2,039.35 and the Nasdaq composite dropped 22.67 points, or 0.48 percent, to 4,716.45. (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Don Sebastian)
NEW YORK, Jan 18 The United States on Wednesday sued JPMorgan Chase & Co, accusing the bank of discriminating against minority borrowers by charging them higher rates and fees on home mortgage loans between 2006 and at least 2009.
* Biomerica announces second quarter financial results; sales up over 22% for the quarter