US STOCKS-Futures higher a day after S&P touches two-month low

BRIEF-Nevada Governor says Tesla investing $350 mln in additional capital
* Nevada Governor says Tesla will expand its investment in Nevada by producing Electric Motors and Gearboxes for the Model 3 at the Gigafactory
* Futures higher: Dow 41 pts, S&P 4.25 pts, Nasdaq 12.75 pts
By Yashaswini Swamynathan
May 20 U.S. stock index futures were higher on Friday, a day after the S&P 500 fell to its lowest since March as investors fretted about a rate hike as early as June.
* Oil was marginally up on Friday and hovered near a six-month high, helped by supply disruptions in Canada and Nigeria.
* The Fed has pointed to a strengthening labor market and rising inflation that would encourage the central bank to further tighten monetary policy.
* New York Fed President William Dudley said on Thursday the U.S. economy was strong enough to warrant a rate hike in June or July.
* The S&P 500 has had a rough ride in the last few weeks, following underwhelming corporate earnings, mixed economic data and uncertainty regarding the trajectory of rate hikes.
* Up to Thursday's close, the benchmark index is 4.4 percent short of its May 2015 record high.
* Existing home sales in the United States are expected to have risen 1.3 percent in April. The data is due at 10:00 a.m. ET (1400 GMT).
* Tesla rose 1.4 percent to $218.23 in premarket trading on Friday after the company priced its secondary offering of 9.3 million shares at $215 each.
* InterOil jumped 23.7 percent to $39.16 after Oil Search agreed to buy the company for $2.2 billion.
* Yahoo fell 5.05 percent to $35.15 after the Wall Street Journal reported that Verizon and others were planning a $2 billion-$3 billion bid for the company's core business.
Futures snapshot at 7:16 a.m. EDT:
* S&P 500 e-minis were up 4.25 points, or 0.21 percent, with 155,875 contracts traded.
* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 12.75 points, or 0.3 percent, on volume of 21,843 contracts.
* Dow e-minis were up 41 points, or 0.24 percent, with 23,863 contracts changing hands. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
HONG KONG, Jan 18 China's supermarket chain operator Yonghui Superstores Co Ltd said it would team up with Bain Capital Private Equity to buy U.S. retail services group Daymon Worldwide Inc for $413 million.
TOKYO, Jan 18 Toshiba Corp is in talks to sell a minority stake in its flash memory business to U.S. chips business partner Western Digital Corp in a bid to boost its capital base, a source briefed on the discussions said on Wednesday.