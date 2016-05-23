US STOCKS-Wall St opens flat as focus turns to Fed speakers

* Fed's John Williams sees 2-3 rate hikes in 2016
* Yellen to speak later in the week
* Monsanto jumps after Bayer's $62 bln buyout offer
* Indexes: Dow down 0.1 pct, S&P down 0.09 pct, Nasdaq up
0.17 pct
By Tanya Agrawal
May 23 Wall Street opened little changed on
Monday as investors awaited speeches by U.S. Federal Reserve
officials this week for clues on the timing of the next interest
rate increase.
The Fed surprised investors when the central bank's minutes
released last week opened the door to a rate hike in June,
roiling financial markets.
San Francisco Fed President John Williams said on Monday
that two-to-three rate hikes this year were reasonable and that
inflation was on track to meet the Fed's goal of 2 percent in
the next year or two.
St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard also said
a relatively tight labor market in the United States may put
upward pressure on inflation, raising the case for higher
interest rates.
The probability for a June rate hike rose to 30 percent on
Friday from about 4 percent at the start of the week, according
to CME Group's FedWatch site.
"Focus remains on the Fed's next move and as you take a look
at all the economic indicators we got last week, it certainly
suggests that the economy is improving," said Peter Cardillo,
chief market economist at First Standard Financial in New York.
"This is going to keep the market in a tight trading range."
At 9:37 a.m. ET (1337 GMT) the Dow Jones industrial average
was down 16.84 points, or 0.1 percent, at 17,484.1, the
S&P 500 was down 1.75 points, or 0.09 percent, at
2,050.57 and the Nasdaq Composite was up 8.23 points, or
0.17 percent, at 4,777.79.
Apple's 1.3 percent rise provided the biggest boost
to the Nasdaq.
Six of the 10 major S&P sectors were higher, with the
material index's 0.83 percent rise leading the gainers.
Monsanto rose 6.8 percent to $108.11 after German
drugs and crop chemicals group Bayer offered to buy
the U.S. seeds company for $62 billion in cash.
Philadelphia Fed chief Patrick Harker speaks on the economic
outlook in Philadelphia at 6:30 p.m. ET.
This week will see Fed speakers, including Fed Chair Janet
Yellen, present their views on the economy that could provide
more clarity on the pace of rate hikes.
The S&P 500 eked out gains last week after three straight
weeks of losses, while the Nasdaq snapped a four-week losing
streak on Friday. Despite gains, the Dow ended its fourth
consecutive week in the red.
Brent oil prices fell for a fourth consecutive session on
Monday after Iran insisted it would not freeze crude output,
returning investor attention to a global glut.
Tribune Publishing fell 12.7 percent to $12.42
after it rejected Gannett's latest takeover offer.
American Capital was up 2.4 percent at $16 after
investment company Ares Capital said it would buy the
company in a deal valued at $3.4 billion. Ares was down 1.6
percent at $14.95.
Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by
1,342 to 1,240. On the Nasdaq, 1,243 issues rose and 957 fell.
The S&P 500 index showed four new 52-week highs and no new
lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 16 new highs and five new lows.
(Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Anil D'Silva)