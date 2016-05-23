US STOCKS-Apple boosts Nasdaq and Dow, S&P little changed

* Fed's John Williams sees 2-3 rate hikes in 2016
* Yellen to speak later in the week
* Monsanto jumps after Bayer's $62 bln buyout offer
* Indexes up: Dow 0.16 pct, S&P 0.04 pct, Nasdaq 0.36 pct
(Adds details, changes comment, updates prices)
By Tanya Agrawal
May 23 A rise in Apple's stock helped boost the
Nasdaq and the Dow, while the S&P 500 was little changed in late
morning trading on Monday.
The benchmark Philadelphia SE Semiconductors Index
was also up 1.2 percent, following a 3.2 percent rise on Friday,
after a report that the iPhone maker had asked its suppliers to
prepare 72-78 million units, above the market's expectation of
65 million units.
Apple's shares rose 1.85 percent to $96.91.
Investors are also awaiting speeches by several U.S. Federal
Reserve officials this week for further clues on the trajectory
of rate hikes, with Fed Chair Janet Yellen speaking on Friday.
The Fed surprised investors when the central bank's minutes
released last week opened the door to a rate hike in June,
roiling financial markets.
San Francisco Fed President John Williams and his St. Louis
counterpart, James Bullard, took hawkish tones in separate
appearances on Monday, hinting at more than one rate hike this
year.
The probability for a June rate hike rose to 30 percent on
Friday from about 4 percent at the start of the week, according
to CME Group's FedWatch site.
"The market will be pretty range bound till we get a better
sense of what's happening with the Fed," said Adam Sarhan, chief
executive of Sarhan Capital in New York.
"Right now, we're getting a lot of cross currents from the
central bank and investors are looking for more direction with
Yellen speaking on Friday."
At 11:09 a.m. ET (1509 GMT) the Dow Jones industrial average
was up 28.56 points, or 0.16 percent, at 17,529.5, the
S&P 500 was up 0.83 points, or 0.04 percent, at 2,053.15
and the Nasdaq Composite was up 17.02 points, or 0.36
percent, at 4,786.58.
Eight of the 10 major S&P sectors were lower, with the
energy index's 0.58 percent fall leading the decliners,
after Brent prices fell 2 percent as oversupply concerns
resurfaced.
The materials sector's 1.15 percent rise led the
advancers, boosted by Monsanto's 4.7 percent jump. the
U.S. seeds company received a $62 billion takeover offer from
German drugs and crop chemicals group Bayer.
Tribune Publishing fell 16.4 percent to $11.90
after it rejected Gannett's latest takeover offer.
Gannett was little changed at $16.12.
Advancing issues outnumbered decliners on the NYSE by 1,645
to 1,197. On the Nasdaq, 1,702 issues rose and 923 fell.
The S&P 500 index showed six new 52-week highs and no new
lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 33 new highs and nine new lows.
(Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Anil D'Silva)